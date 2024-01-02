Chittenden County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Chittenden County, Vermont, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Essex High School at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
