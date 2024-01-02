In Chittenden County, Vermont, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Essex High School at Champlain Valley Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2

7:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Hinesburg, VT

Hinesburg, VT Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at Burlington High School