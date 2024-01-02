In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Cole Caufield to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

In 10 of 36 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:11 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:29 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:59 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:33 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:56 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:46 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:57 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

