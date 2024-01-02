Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at American Airlines Center. Considering a wager on Caufield in the Canadiens-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Cole Caufield vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield has averaged 19:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In 10 of 36 games this year, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Caufield has a point in 22 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 15 of 36 games this season, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Caufield goes over his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Caufield Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 106 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 36 Games 2 26 Points 0 10 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

