Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is David Pastrnak going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pastrnak stats and insights
- Pastrnak has scored in 17 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.
- In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also 15 assists.
- He has a 12.6% shooting percentage, attempting 5.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|19:46
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|18:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|24:18
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.