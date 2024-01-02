Will David Savard Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is David Savard a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will David Savard score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Savard stats and insights
- Savard has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Savard has no points on the power play.
- Savard's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Savard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|21:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|23:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:08
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|23:27
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 2-1
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 3-1
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
