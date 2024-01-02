The Boston Celtics, with Derrick White, face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 134-101 win versus the Spurs, White put up 17 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down White's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.0 19.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.0 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.6 PRA -- 26.2 29.4 PR -- 20.9 23.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Derrick White Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 11.6% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Thunder are 11th in the league, conceding 112.7 points per game.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Thunder are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Derrick White vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 22 8 4 6 1 2 0 11/14/2022 33 16 1 5 2 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.