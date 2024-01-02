Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
In the upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Hampus Lindholm to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In one of 35 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted three shots in two games against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 2.0% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 139 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|23:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|27:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:35
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:18
|Home
|W 5-3
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
