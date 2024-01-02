Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
Should you bet on Jake DeBrusk to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in two games (three shots).
- On the power play, DeBrusk has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|15:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|16:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:21
|Home
|W 5-3
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
