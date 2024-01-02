Will James van Riemsdyk find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in five of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in two games against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.

He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 139 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 12:42 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

