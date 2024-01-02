The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Tatum had 25 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 134-101 win versus the Spurs.

In this article we will break down Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.9 25.6 Rebounds 8.5 8.4 7.4 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.8 PRA -- 39.7 37.8 PR -- 35.3 33 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.9



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Thunder

Tatum is responsible for attempting 20.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 17.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 112.7 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 45.5 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Thunder are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.9 assists per game.

Allowing 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 30 27 6 2 2 0 0 11/14/2022 38 27 10 1 1 3 3

