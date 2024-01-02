In the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jesse Ylonen to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in two of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Ylonen has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 106 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:01 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:30 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:04 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:44 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 7:26 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

