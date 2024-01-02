Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jesse Ylonen to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ylonen stats and insights
- Ylonen has scored in two of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- Ylonen has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 106 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Ylonen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:44
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|7:26
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
