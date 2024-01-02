Should you bet on Joel Armia to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Armia has zero points on the power play.

Armia averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:25 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

