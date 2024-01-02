For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Johnathan Kovacevic a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Kovacevic stats and insights

Kovacevic has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Kovacevic has no points on the power play.

Kovacevic's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:23 Away L 4-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

