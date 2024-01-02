Will Jordan Harris Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
In the upcoming tilt against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jordan Harris to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Harris stats and insights
- Harris is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Harris has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Harris recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:00
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.