In the upcoming tilt against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jordan Harris to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Harris stats and insights

Harris is yet to score through 19 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Harris has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Harris recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:00 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 3-2

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

