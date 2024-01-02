Will Josh Anderson Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Josh Anderson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- In five of 36 games this season, Anderson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Anderson's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Anderson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
