Josh Anderson will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars meet at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. There are prop bets for Anderson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Josh Anderson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Anderson has averaged 16:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Anderson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Anderson has a point in eight games this year (out of 36), including multiple points three times.

Anderson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 36 games played.

The implied probability that Anderson goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Anderson has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Anderson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 36 Games 2 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

