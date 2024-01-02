Will Juraj Slafkovsky Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Juraj Slafkovsky going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Slafkovsky stats and insights
- Slafkovsky has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are allowing 106 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Slafkovsky recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|14:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.