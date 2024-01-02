Juraj Slafkovsky will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Montreal Canadiens face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a wager on Slafkovsky against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

Slafkovsky has averaged 16:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Slafkovsky has a goal in four games this year through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Slafkovsky has a point in 10 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Slafkovsky has an assist in nine of 36 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Slafkovsky having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are allowing 106 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 36 Games 2 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.