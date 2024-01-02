Will Justin Barron Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Justin Barron going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- In six of 33 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- Barron has scored one goal on the power play.
- Barron's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 106 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
