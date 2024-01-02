Will Kaiden Guhle find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

In two of 32 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Guhle has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are allowing 106 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:52 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:03 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

