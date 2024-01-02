Will Mason Lohrei Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
Can we anticipate Mason Lohrei scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Lohrei stats and insights
- Lohrei has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Lohrei has zero points on the power play.
- Lohrei averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Lohrei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 3-1
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
