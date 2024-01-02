The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Michael Matheson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matheson stats and insights

In six of 36 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

On the power play, Matheson has accumulated four goals and 11 assists.

Matheson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 106 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 25:27 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:36 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 25:07 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:15 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 2 0 2 28:46 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:59 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:12 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 32:21 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:21 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 29:48 Away W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.