Will Michael Matheson Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Michael Matheson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Matheson stats and insights
- In six of 36 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- On the power play, Matheson has accumulated four goals and 11 assists.
- Matheson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 106 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Matheson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|25:27
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|25:07
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|23:15
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|28:46
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|25:59
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|25:12
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|32:21
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|29:48
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
