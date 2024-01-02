Michael Matheson will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Montreal Canadiens play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Matheson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:15 per game on the ice, is -9.

Matheson has a goal in six games this season through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Matheson has a point in 21 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Matheson has an assist in 17 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Matheson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Matheson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 36 Games 1 27 Points 0 6 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

