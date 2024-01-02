On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Michael Pezzetta going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 106 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:54 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 6:48 Away L 5-3 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:06 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 6:12 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

