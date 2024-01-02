Will Nicholas Suzuki Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Suzuki a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Suzuki stats and insights
- In 11 of 36 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- On the power play, Suzuki has accumulated six goals and nine assists.
- He has a 12.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 106 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suzuki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:15
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|18:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|24:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:48
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|19:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:25
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:26
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.