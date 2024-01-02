The Montreal Canadiens, including Nicholas Suzuki, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Looking to wager on Suzuki's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Suzuki has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 20:59 on the ice per game.

Suzuki has a goal in 11 of 36 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Suzuki has a point in 23 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points eight times.

Suzuki has an assist in 17 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 36 Games 2 32 Points 1 11 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.