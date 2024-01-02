Should you wager on Oskar Steen to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Steen stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Steen has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 139 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:45 Away W 5-3 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:15 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:51 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:23 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:48 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.