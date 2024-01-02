Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Pavel Zacha going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- Zacha has scored in nine of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
- On the power play, Zacha has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- Zacha's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|21:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|6:42
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
