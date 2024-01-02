On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Pavel Zacha going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • Zacha has scored in nine of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
  • On the power play, Zacha has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • Zacha's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:14 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:07 Home L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:42 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

