Pavel Zacha will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Zacha's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha's plus-minus this season, in 17:57 per game on the ice, is +1.

Zacha has a goal in nine of 32 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 18 of 32 games this season, Zacha has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Zacha has an assist in 11 of 32 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Zacha's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Zacha has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zacha Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 139 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 5 22 Points 3 9 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

