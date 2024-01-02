How to Watch Saint Michael's vs. Vermont NCAA Women's Hockey: January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On January 2 at 6:00 PM ET, it's Vermont against Saint Michael's in NCAA women's hockey -- see below for live stream info.
Watch your favorite NCAA women's hockey team this season on ESPN+
Saint Michael's vs. Vermont Game Info
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 2
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Games Today
Sacred Heart vs. Harvard
- Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 2
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northeastern vs. Yale
- Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 2
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
