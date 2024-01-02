Can we anticipate Sean Monahan finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300

Monahan stats and insights

In eight of 36 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

On the power play, Monahan has accumulated five goals and five assists.

Monahan's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 106 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:07 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:27 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:26 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 21:10 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

