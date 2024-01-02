Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 2?
Can we anticipate Sean Monahan finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Monahan stats and insights
- In eight of 36 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- On the power play, Monahan has accumulated five goals and five assists.
- Monahan's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 106 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|16:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.