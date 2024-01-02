Sean Monahan will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars face off on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Monahan against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Sean Monahan vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 18:17 on the ice per game.

In eight of 36 games this year, Monahan has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 36 games this year, Monahan has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Monahan has an assist in 11 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Monahan has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Monahan has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Monahan Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 106 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 36 Games 1 21 Points 1 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

