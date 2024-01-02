The Dallas Stars (22-9-4) will aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

The Canadiens have put up a 4-4-2 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 29 total goals (seven power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.2%) while conceding 29 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final tally of Stars 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-300)

Stars (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have posted a record of 8-5-13 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 15-16-5.

Montreal has earned 16 points (7-5-2) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Montreal has earned five points (2-5-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Canadiens have scored more than two goals 22 times, earning 30 points from those matchups (13-5-4).

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 17 games has a record of 6-7-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 11-13-2 to record 24 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.6 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 14th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.39 22nd 17th 30.5 Shots 28.8 27th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.9 28th 12th 22.33% Power Play % 18.25% 22nd 2nd 85.84% Penalty Kill % 72.58% 30th

Canadiens vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

