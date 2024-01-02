Will Trent Frederic Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
When the Boston Bruins square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Trent Frederic find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Frederic stats and insights
- Frederic has scored in seven of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Frederic has zero points on the power play.
- Frederic averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Frederic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|15:51
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|11:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|15:13
|Home
|W 5-3
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
