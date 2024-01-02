The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will host the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 351st.

The 83 points per game the Huskies score are 7.6 more points than the Blue Demons give up (75.4).

UConn is 10-0 when scoring more than 75.4 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

DePaul is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.

The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

DePaul has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 83 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, UConn posted 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (70.1).

In home games, the Huskies allowed 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than in road games (65.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, UConn fared better at home last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.4.

At home, the Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.4.

DePaul sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule