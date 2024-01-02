Tuesday's contest at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center has the Vermont Catamounts (9-5) going head to head against the Brown Bears (4-10) at 7:00 PM ET on January 2. Our computer prediction projects a 73-65 victory for Vermont.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Vermont vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Vermont vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 73, Brown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-7.7)

Vermont (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Both Brown and Vermont are 4-8-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Bears and the Catamounts are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Brown is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games, while Vermont has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (220th in college basketball) and give up 64.6 per outing (45th in college basketball).

The 34.0 rebounds per game Vermont accumulates rank 289th in the nation, 1.4 more than the 32.6 its opponents grab.

Vermont connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.3% from beyond the arc (45th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.4%.

Vermont forces 8.7 turnovers per game (361st in college basketball) while committing 9.0 (15th in college basketball).

