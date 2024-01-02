The Vermont Catamounts (9-5) play the Brown Bears (4-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vermont vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vermont Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Vermont is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 94th.
  • The 73.4 points per game the Catamounts record are just 2.1 more points than the Bears give up (71.3).
  • Vermont has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

  • Vermont is posting 77.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Catamounts are ceding 12.6 fewer points per game (58) than in road games (70.6).
  • Vermont is averaging 10.2 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is one more threes and 0.3% points better than it is averaging away from home (9.2 threes per game, 37.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 73-51 Cassell Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Toledo W 86-60 Savage Arena
12/22/2023 @ Miami (OH) L 70-69 Millett Hall
1/2/2024 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
1/6/2024 Maine - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/11/2024 UMBC - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.