How to Watch Vermont vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (9-5) play the Brown Bears (4-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Vermont is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 94th.
- The 73.4 points per game the Catamounts record are just 2.1 more points than the Bears give up (71.3).
- Vermont has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- Vermont is posting 77.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Catamounts are ceding 12.6 fewer points per game (58) than in road games (70.6).
- Vermont is averaging 10.2 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is one more threes and 0.3% points better than it is averaging away from home (9.2 threes per game, 37.1% three-point percentage).
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 73-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Toledo
|W 86-60
|Savage Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|L 70-69
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|Maine
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|UMBC
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
