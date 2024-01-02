The Vermont Catamounts (9-5) play the Brown Bears (4-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Brown Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Vermont is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 94th.

The 73.4 points per game the Catamounts record are just 2.1 more points than the Bears give up (71.3).

Vermont has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

Vermont is posting 77.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.

At home, the Catamounts are ceding 12.6 fewer points per game (58) than in road games (70.6).

Vermont is averaging 10.2 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is one more threes and 0.3% points better than it is averaging away from home (9.2 threes per game, 37.1% three-point percentage).

