Vermont vs. Brown January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Vermont Catamounts (9-4) meet the Brown Bears (3-9) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Vermont Players to Watch
- Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Long: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Alamutu: 4.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Brown Players to Watch
- Nana Owusu-Anane: 15.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kino Lilly Jr.: 18.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalu Anya: 10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aaron Cooley: 8.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Felix Kloman: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Vermont vs. Brown Stat Comparison
|Brown Rank
|Brown AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|286th
|69.7
|Points Scored
|73.7
|219th
|205th
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|64.2
|39th
|114th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|34.1
|279th
|89th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|317th
|190th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|10.1
|21st
|271st
|12.3
|Assists
|14.0
|152nd
|257th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|8.8
|12th
