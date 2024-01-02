The Vermont Catamounts (9-4) meet the Brown Bears (3-9) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Brown Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Long: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Matt Veretto: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Aaron Deloney: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Sam Alamutu: 4.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Nana Owusu-Anane: 15.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Kino Lilly Jr.: 18.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalu Anya: 10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Aaron Cooley: 8.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Felix Kloman: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Vermont vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Brown Rank Brown AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 286th 69.7 Points Scored 73.7 219th 205th 71.8 Points Allowed 64.2 39th 114th 38.2 Rebounds 34.1 279th 89th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 7.1 317th 190th 7.4 3pt Made 10.1 21st 271st 12.3 Assists 14.0 152nd 257th 12.8 Turnovers 8.8 12th

