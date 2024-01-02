The Vermont Catamounts (9-5) take the court against the Brown Bears (4-10) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5.

Vermont vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -3.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

Vermont's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 135.5 points seven times.

The average point total in Vermont's contests this year is 137.9, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Catamounts' ATS record is 4-8-0 this season.

This season, Vermont has been favored six times and won four of those games.

The Catamounts have a record of 3-1 when favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Vermont has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Vermont vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 7 58.3% 73.4 142.8 64.6 135.9 137.5 Brown 6 50% 69.4 142.8 71.3 135.9 142.7

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The Catamounts average only 2.1 more points per game (73.4) than the Bears give up (71.3).

When Vermont totals more than 71.3 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Vermont vs. Brown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 4-8-0 1-3 5-7-0 Brown 4-8-0 4-1 5-7-0

Vermont vs. Brown Home/Away Splits

Vermont Brown 5-1 Home Record 2-2 2-3 Away Record 1-6 0-4-0 Home ATS Record 0-3-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.7 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

