Addison County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Addison County, Vermont? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Addison County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vergennes Union High School at Otter Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Brandon, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.