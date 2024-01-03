Bennington County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Bennington County, Vermont today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bennington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartford High School at Burr and Burton Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Manchester, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.