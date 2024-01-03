Knicks vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Chicago Bulls (15-20), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, battle the New York Knicks (18-15). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Bulls matchup.
Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-9.5)
|219.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Knicks (-9.5)
|219.5
|-420
|+330
Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info
Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 113.7 per contest (15th in the league).
- The Bulls have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 109.5 points per game, 28th in league, while allowing 112 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a -86 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 224.7 points per game between them, 5.2 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams allow 225.7 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- New York has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Chicago is 17-18-0 ATS this year.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Julius Randle
|26.5
|-120
|24.0
|Jalen Brunson
|25.5
|-120
|25.6
|OG Anunoby
|14.5
|-125
|15.1
|OG Anunoby
|14.5
|-125
|17.0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|12.5
|-111
|10.6
Knicks and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Bulls
|+50000
|+20000
|-
