Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Orange County, Vermont. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Craftsbury Academy at Oxbow Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Bradford, VT

Bradford, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamstown High School at Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax