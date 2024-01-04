Arizona vs. Colorado: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 4
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 163.5 points.
Arizona vs. Colorado Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona
|-11.5
|163.5
Arizona vs Colorado Betting Records & Stats
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 10-3-0 this season.
- Colorado has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Arizona has been more successful against the spread than Colorado this year, recording an ATS record of 10-3-0, as opposed to the 7-4-0 record of Colorado.
Arizona vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 163.5
|% of Games Over 163.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|7
|53.8%
|92.3
|176.5
|73.4
|142.2
|158.8
|Colorado
|3
|27.3%
|84.2
|176.5
|68.8
|142.2
|148
Additional Arizona vs Colorado Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats record 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes give up (68.8).
- Arizona is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.
- The Buffaloes score 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).
- Colorado has put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 9-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|10-3-0
|6-1
|7-6-0
|Colorado
|7-4-0
|0-0
|7-4-0
Arizona vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Colorado
|15-2
|Home Record
|13-5
|6-4
|Away Record
|2-9
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.3
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-7-0
