Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 4?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Brad Marchand going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- In 10 of 36 games this season, Marchand has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus 13 assists.
- Marchand averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:42
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|18:25
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Bruins vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
