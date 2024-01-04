Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Considering a wager on Marchand in the Bruins-Penguins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brad Marchand vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Marchand has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 19:26 on the ice per game.

Marchand has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 36 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marchand has a point in 24 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points seven times.

Marchand has an assist in 16 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchand has an implied probability of 70.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Marchand Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 36 Games 3 33 Points 2 13 Goals 1 20 Assists 1

