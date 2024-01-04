Brendan Gallagher will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Montreal Canadiens play the Buffalo Sabres at Bell Centre. Fancy a wager on Gallagher? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Gallagher has averaged 14:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -17.

Gallagher has a goal in five games this season through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 37 games this season, Gallagher has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Gallagher has an assist in seven of 37 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Gallagher's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

There is a 25% chance of Gallagher having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 5 12 Points 4 5 Goals 3 7 Assists 1

