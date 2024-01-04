As they get ready to play the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) on Thursday, January 4 at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (23-7-6) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed John Ludvig D Out Undisclosed

Bruins vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 116 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their +24 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins have 108 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the league.

Pittsburgh has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 96 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.

Their +12 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-160) Penguins (+135) 6

