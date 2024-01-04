David Pastrnak and Jake Guentzel are two of the top players to watch when the Boston Bruins face the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Penguins Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, collecting 50 points in 36 games.

Brad Marchand has chipped in with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists).

Charlie Coyle's total of 26 points is via 13 goals and 13 assists.

In 18 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 11-2-4. He has conceded 39 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has racked up 499 saves.

Penguins Players to Watch

Pittsburgh's Guentzel has recorded 25 assists and 17 goals in 36 games. That's good for 42 points.

With 38 total points (1.1 per game), including 21 goals and 17 assists through 36 games, Sidney Crosby is key for Pittsburgh's attack.

This season, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin has 32 points, courtesy of 14 goals (third on team) and 18 assists (third).

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a 6-3-2 record this season, with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 12 games, he has 339 saves, and has allowed 28 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Bruins vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 3 20th 4th 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 17th 30.5 Shots 33.1 5th 24th 31.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 18th 4th 27.52% Power Play % 13.91% 26th 2nd 85.93% Penalty Kill % 82.3% 10th

