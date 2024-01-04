Bruins vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (23-7-6) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Bruins vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-160)
|Penguins (+135)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have an 18-12 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Boston has a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.
- Boston's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 17 times.
Bruins vs Penguins Additional Info
Bruins vs. Penguins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|116 (15th)
|Goals
|108 (23rd)
|92 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|96 (6th)
|30 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (25th)
|19 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (8th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-2-3 overall.
- Five of Boston's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.
- The Bruins are ranked 15th in the league with 116 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Bruins have conceded the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 92 (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +24 this season.
