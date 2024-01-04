The Boston Bruins (23-7-6) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bruins vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-160) Penguins (+135) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have an 18-12 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Boston has a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Boston's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 17 times.

Bruins vs Penguins Additional Info

Bruins vs. Penguins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 116 (15th) Goals 108 (23rd) 92 (3rd) Goals Allowed 96 (6th) 30 (8th) Power Play Goals 16 (25th) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-2-3 overall.

Five of Boston's last 10 games hit the over.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).

In their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins are ranked 15th in the league with 116 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Bruins have conceded the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 92 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +24 this season.

